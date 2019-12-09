Today in History
Today is Monday, Dec. 9, the 343rd day of 2019. There are 22 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History
On Dec. 9, 1990, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa won Poland’s presidential runoff by a landslide.
On this date:
In 1608, English poet John Milton was born in London.
In 1911, an explosion inside the Cross Mountain coal mine near Briceville, Tennessee, killed 84 workers. (Five were rescued.)
In 1940, British troops opened their first major offensive in North Africa during World War II.
In 1958, the anti-communist John Birch Society was formed in Indianapolis.
In 1960, the Domino’s Pizza chain had its beginnings as brothers Tom and James Monaghan started operating a pizzeria in Ypsilanti, Mich.
In 1984, the five-day-old hijacking of a Kuwaiti jetliner that claimed the lives of two Americans ended as Iranian security men seized control of the plane, which was parked at Tehran airport.
In 1987, the first Palestinian intefadeh, or uprising, began as riots broke out in Gaza and spread to the West Bank, triggering a strong Israeli response.
In 2000, the U-S Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt in the Florida vote count on which Al Gore pinned his best hopes of winning the White House.
In 2013, scientists revealed that NASA’s Curiosity rover had uncovered signs of an ancient freshwater lake on Mars.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kirk Douglas is 103. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 89. Actress Dame Judi Dench is 85. Actor Beau Bridges is 78. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 77. Comedian-songwriter Neil Innes is 75. Actor Michael Nouri is 74. Singer Joan Armatrading is 69. Actor Michael Dorn is 67. Actor John Malkovich is 66. Singer Donny Osmond is 62. Rock musician Nick Seymour (Crowded House) is 61. Actress Felicity Huffman is 57. Empress Masako of Japan is 56. Country musician Jerry Hughes (Yankee Grey) is 54. Rock singer-musician Thomas Flowers (Oleander) is 52. Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 51. Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 50. Country musician Brian Hayes (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 50. Actor Simon Helberg is 39. Actress Jolene Purdy is 36. Actor Joshua Sasse is 32. Actress Ashleigh Brewer is 29. — The Associated Press