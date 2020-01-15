Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

LOCAL HISTORY LOOKBACK

EDITORIAL PUBLISHED JAN. 16, 1919, THE DAY AFTER IOWA WENT DRY: “How dry I am. how dry I am; nobody knows how dry I am” will soon be the song of the people in forty-eight states and a few territories, including the district of Columbia. Wonderful, isn’t it? When the shades of night Wednesday were pulled down, there were thirty-four states that had voted dry, and unless all signs fail in dry times the necesary thirty-six states — three-fourths of the forty-eight will be in out of the wet within forty-eight hours, at any rate before Saturday night. When the extra dry contingent a few years ago proclaimed that the nation would vote dry by 1920, the great majority concluded that they had bats in their belfry, or words to that effect. But they had placed the date too far removed in the future. The war has had much to do with it. The lesson taught by Russia in its war with Japan had sunk deep into the world mind and when the war opened in 1914 the nations of Europe hastened to put John Barleycorn down and out as far as injuring their prospects of winning. This was true not only among the allied nations but also among the central powers. It has been recognized among the peoples of the world that booze is what was termed a ‘”necessary evil.” It is concluded in America that it is an unnecessary evil and is therefore to be cut out. The jolts in the jaw that John has receieved in the past two years has made him groggy and he will soon take the count.

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2020. There are 351 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.

On this date:

In 1559, England’s Queen Elizabeth I was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

In 1865, as the Civil War neared its end, Union forces captured Fort Fisher near Wilmington, North Carolina, depriving the Confederates of their last major seaport.

In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the game originated.

In 1919, in Boston, a tank containing an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst, sending the dark syrup coursing through the city’s North End, killing 21 people.

In 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Atlanta.

In 1943, work was completed on the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).

In 1967, the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeated the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as Super Bowl I.

In 1973, President Richard M. Nixon announced the suspension of all U.S. offensive action in North Vietnam, citing progress in peace negotiations.

In 1976, Sara Jane Moore was sentenced to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford in San Francisco. (Moore was released on the last day of 2007.)

In 1987, entertainer Ray Bolger, perhaps best known for playing the Scarecrow in the 1939 MGM musical “The Wizard of Oz,” died in Los Angeles at age 83.

In 1993, a historic disarmament ceremony ended in Paris with the last of 125 countries signing a treaty banning chemical weapons.

In 2014, a highly critical and bipartisan Senate report declared that the deadly Sept. 2012 assault on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, could have been prevented; the report spread blame among the State Department, the military and U.S. intelligence.

Ten years ago: United Nations humanitarian chief John Holmes appealed for more than $560 million to help 3 million victims of the earthquake in Haiti, calling it “a huge and a horrifying catastrophe.” Five years ago: Pope Francis arrived in the Philippines, Asia’s most populous Catholic nation, where ecstatic crowds awaited the first papal visit in 20 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Margaret O’Brien is 82. Actress Andrea Martin is 73. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 67. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 63. Rock musician Adam Jones (Tool) is 55. Actor James Nesbitt is 55. Actor Chad Lowe is 52. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 50. Actress Regina King is 49. Actor Eddie Cahill is 42. NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 41. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 39. Actor Victor Rasuk is 35. Actress Jessy Schram is 34. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 32. Actress/singer Dove Cameron is 24. Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 16.

— The Associated Press

Tags