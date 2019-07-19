Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT EXPECTED THROUGH SATURDAY... .CLOUD COVER CONTINUES TO PROVIDE RELIEF FROM THE EXCESSIVE HEAT EARLY THIS AFTERNOON, BUT IF CLOUDS BREAK LATER THIS AFTERNOON, TEMPERATURES WILL QUICKLY CLIMB INTO THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S. DANGEROUS HEAT IS EXPECTED FROM FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. FRIDAY LOOKS TO BE THE HOTTEST DAY, WITH HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S AND HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 100 TO 110. DANGEROUS HEAT WILL REACH AS FAR NORTH AS NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN ON FRIDAY, SO THE HEAT ADVISORY HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE CLARK COUNTY. THE HIGHEST TEMPERATURES AND HEAT INDICES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA, FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, AND IN SOME RIVER VALLEY LOCATIONS. EXPOSURE TO HEAT FOR MULTIPLE DAYS IS VERY DANGEROUS, ESPECIALLY FOR THE ELDERLY, CHILDREN, AND PETS. BE SURE TO STAY HYDRATED AND LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE OUTDOOR PLANS. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * TEMPERATURE...LATE AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOWER 90S, WITH HEAT INDICES TOPPING OFF IN THE 105 TO 110 RANGE. * IMPACTS...THIS DANGEROUS AND PROLONGED HEAT CAN CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES, ESPECIALLY IN THE ELDERLY, VERY YOUNG AND PETS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN... AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&