Today is Wednesday, July 31, the 212th day of 2019. There are 153 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 31, 1954, Pakistan’s K2 was conquered as two members of an Italian expedition, Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli, reached the summit.
On this date:
In 1715, a fleet of Spanish ships carrying gold, silver and jewelry sank during a hurricane off the east Florida coast; of some 2,500 crew members, more than 1,000 died.
In 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.
In 1961, IBM introduced its first Selectric typewriter with its distinctive “typeball.”
In 1964, the American space probe Ranger 7 reached the moon, transmitting pictures back to Earth before impacting the lunar surface.
In 1971, Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin became the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow.
In 2008, scientists reported the Phoenix spacecraft had confirmed the presence of frozen water in Martian soil.
Ten years ago: Three American tourists were arrested by Iran on suspicion of espionage while hiking along the Iraq-Iran border. (Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal were sentenced to eight years after being convicted on spy-related charges, but were released after more than two years; Sarah Shourd was released on health grounds after 14 months.)
Five years ago: The CIA’s insistence that it did not spy on its Senate overseers collapsed with the release of a stark report by the agency’s internal watchdog documenting improper computer surveillance and obstructionist behavior by CIA officers. The death toll from the worst recorded Ebola outbreak in history surpassed 700 in West Africa.
One year ago: Actor Alan Alda revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease, telling “CBS This Morning” that he’d been diagnosed three and a half years ago.
Today’s Birthdays: Actress Susan Flannery is 80. Singer Lobo is 76. Actress Geraldine Chaplin is 75. Actor Lane Davies is 69. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 68. Actor Alan Autry is 67. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 61. Actor Wesley Snipes is 57. Author J.K. Rowling is 54. Actor Dean Cain is 53.
— The Associated Press