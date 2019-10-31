Today is Friday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of 2019. There are 60 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 1, 1936, in a speech in Milan, Italy, Benito Mussolini described the alliance between his country and Nazi Germany as an “axis” running between Rome and Berlin.
On this date:
In 1604, William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Othello” was first presented at Whitehall Palace in London.
In 1765, the Stamp Act, passed by the British Parliament, went into effect, prompting stiff resistance from American colonists.
In 1945, Ebony, a magazine geared toward black readers, was first published.
In 1952, the United States exploded the first hydrogen bomb, code-named “Ivy Mike,” at Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
In 1973, following the “Saturday Night Massacre,” Acting Attorney General Robert H. Bork appointed Leon Jaworski to be the new Watergate special prosecutor, succeeding Archibald Cox.
In 1991, Clarence Thomas took his place as the newest justice on the Supreme Court.
Today’s Birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 84. Country singer Bill Anderson is 82. Actress Barbara Bosson is 80. Actor Robert Foxworth is 78. Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 77. Actress Jeannie Berlin is 70. Music producer David Foster is 70. Actress Belita Moreno is 70. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald Khalis Bell (Kool and the Gang) is 68. Country singer-songwriter-producer Keith Stegall is 65. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 62. Actress Rachel Ticotin is 61. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 59. Actress Helene Udy is 58. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) 57. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 56. — The Associated Press
Country singer “Big Kenny” Alphin (Big and Rich) is 56. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 55. Rapper Willie D (Geto Boys) is 53. Country musician Dale Wallace (Emerson Drive) is 50. Actress Toni Collette is 47. Rock musician Andrew Gonzales is 47. Actress-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 47. Actor David Berman is 46. Actress Aishwarya Rai is 46. Rock singer Bo Bice is 44. Actor Matt Jones is 38. Actress Natalia Tena is 35. Actor Penn Badgley is 33. Actor Max Burkholder is 22. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 22.
— The Associated Press