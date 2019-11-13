Today is Wednesday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2019. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 13, 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
On this date:
In 1312, England’s King Edward III was born at Windsor Castle.
In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
In 1911, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an unauthorized motion picture adaptation of the novel “Ben-Hur” by General Lew Wallace infringed on the book’s copyright.
In 1940, the Walt Disney film “Fantasia,” featuring animated segments set to classical music, had its world premiere in New York.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.
In 2000, lawyers for George W. Bush failed to win a court order barring manual recounts of ballots in Florida. Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris announced she would end the recounting at 5 p.m. Eastern time the next day — prompting an immediate appeal by lawyers for Al Gore.
Today’s Birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 85. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 78. Blues singer John Hammond is 77. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 73. Actor Joe Mantegna is 72. Actress Sheila Frazier is 71. Musician Andrew Ranken (The Pogues) is 66. Actress Tracy Scoggins is 66. Actor Chris Noth is 65. Actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 64. Actor Rex Linn is 63. Actress Caroline Goodall is 60. Actor Neil Flynn is 59. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 56. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 55. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 52. Actor Steve Zahn is 52. Actor Gerard Butler is 50. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 50. Actor Jordan Bridges is 46. Actress Aisha Hinds is 44. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 41.
— The Associated Press