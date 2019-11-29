Today is Friday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2019. There are 32 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 29, 1963, President Johnson named a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy.
On this date:
In 1890, the first Army-Navy football game was played at West Point, New York; Navy defeated Army, 24-0.
In 1910, British explorer Robert F. Scott’s ship Terra Nova set sail from New Zealand, carrying Scott’s expedition on its ultimately futile — as well as fatal — race to reach the South Pole first.
In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.
In 1947, the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling for the partitioning of Palestine between Arabs and Jews; 33 members, including the United States, voted in favor of the resolution, 13 voted against while 10 abstained. (The plan, rejected by the Arabs, was never implemented.)
In 1952, President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower secretly left on a trip to Korea, keeping his campaign promise to assess the ongoing conflict first-hand.
In 1981, actress Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, California, at age 43.
Today’s Birthdays: Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 92. Actress Diane Ladd is 84. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 79. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 73. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 57. Actor Don Cheadle is 55. Actress Anna Faris is 43. Actress Lauren German is 41. Rapper The Game is 40.
— The Associated Press