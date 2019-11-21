Today is Thursday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2019. There are 40 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 21, 1985, U.S. Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Jay Pollard was arrested accused of spying for Israel. (Pollard later pleaded guilty to espionage and was sentenced to life in prison; he was released on parole on Nov. 20, 2015.)
On this date:
In 1789, North Carolina became the 12th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1920, the Irish Republican Army killed 12 British intelligence officers and two auxiliary policemen in the Dublin area; British forces responded by raiding a soccer match, killing 14 civilians.
In 1927, picketing strikers at the Columbine Mine in northern Colorado were fired on by state police; six miners were killed.
In 1934, the Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes,” starring Ethel Merman as Reno Sweeney, opened on Broadway.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Air Quality Act.
In 1969, the Senate voted down the Supreme Court nomination of Clement F. Haynsworth, 55-45, the first such rejection since 1930.
In 1979, a mob attacked the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing two Americans.
In 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 85. Actress Marlo Thomas is 82. Actor Rick Lenz is 80. Actress Juliet Mills is 78. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 75. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 75. Actress Goldie Hawn is 74. Movie director Andrew Davis is 73. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 71. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 67. Actress Cherry Jones is 63. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 56. Singer-actress Bjork is 54. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 53. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 50. TV personality Rib Hillis is 49. Rapper Pretty Lou (Lost Boyz) is 48. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 48. Actress Rain Phoenix is 47. Actress Marina de Tavira is 46. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 44.
— The Associated Press