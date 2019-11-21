Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LOCAL HISTORY HIGHLIGHT

ON THIS DATE IN 1901 — A woman was arrested in West Union suspected of stealing a livery rig, and a “tooth docter” assisted in the investigation. Here is the story as it appeared in the Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1901, Oelwein Register: Some time ago a woman hired a livery rig of Truman Jenny, at Lamont, drove to this city and left it in a stable here. As stated in a recent issue of THE REGISTER, he thought that it had been stolen till he found it in a livery barn in this city. While the woman who skipped with the team was here she had her teeth improved in one of the dental parlors, and went away without settling for the job. A woman thought to be the same damsel was apprehended in West Union Thursday, and was brought to Oelwein. As a means of identification she was taken to the dentist where the team swiping female had her teeth tinkered, and required to open her mouth for inspection. Either because she thought that they wanted to ascertain her age by looking at her teeth, or for some other reason she objected. Finally however she opened her mouth, and the teeth docter made the inspection which proved that she was not the guilty party.

Today is Thursday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2019. There are 40 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Nov. 21, 1985, U.S. Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Jay Pollard was arrested accused of spying for Israel. (Pollard later pleaded guilty to espionage and was sentenced to life in prison; he was released on parole on Nov. 20, 2015.)

On this date:

In 1789, North Carolina became the 12th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1920, the Irish Republican Army killed 12 British intelligence officers and two auxiliary policemen in the Dublin area; British forces responded by raiding a soccer match, killing 14 civilians.

In 1927, picketing strikers at the Columbine Mine in northern Colorado were fired on by state police; six miners were killed.

In 1934, the Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes,” starring Ethel Merman as Reno Sweeney, opened on Broadway.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Air Quality Act.

In 1969, the Senate voted down the Supreme Court nomination of Clement F. Haynsworth, 55-45, the first such rejection since 1930.

In 1979, a mob attacked the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing two Americans.

In 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 85. Actress Marlo Thomas is 82. Actor Rick Lenz is 80. Actress Juliet Mills is 78. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 75. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 75. Actress Goldie Hawn is 74. Movie director Andrew Davis is 73. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 71. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 67. Actress Cherry Jones is 63. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 56. Singer-actress Bjork is 54. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 53. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 50. TV personality Rib Hillis is 49. Rapper Pretty Lou (Lost Boyz) is 48. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 48. Actress Rain Phoenix is 47. Actress Marina de Tavira is 46. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 44.

