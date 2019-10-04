Today is Friday, Oct. 4, the 277th day of 2019. There are 88 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History:
On Oct. 4, 2002, “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh received a 20-year sentence after a sobbing plea for forgiveness before a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia. In a federal court in Boston, a laughing Richard Reid pleaded guilty to trying to blow up a trans-Atlantic flight with explosives in his shoes (the British citizen was later sentenced to life in prison).
On this date:
In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s troops launched an assault on the British at Germantown, Pennsylvania, resulting in heavy American casualties.
In 1861, during the Civil War, the United States Navy authorized construction of the first ironclad ship, the USS Monitor.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini conferred at Brenner Pass in the Alps.
In 1951, the MGM movie musical “An American in Paris,” starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1957, the Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
In 1970, rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.
Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 90. Actress Felicia Farr is 87. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff is 85. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 78. Author Anne Rice is 78. Actress Lori Saunders (TV: “Petticoat Junction”) is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 75. Actor Clifton Davis is 74. Actress Susan Sarandon is 73. Actor Armand Assante is 70. Actor Alan Rosenberg is 69. Actor Christoph Waltz is 63. Actor Bill Fagerbakke is 62. Singer Jon Secada is 58. Actress Alicia Silverstone is 43. Actor Phillip Glasser is 41. Rock singer-musician Marc Roberge is 41. Actress Rachael Leigh Cook is 40. Actor Tim Peper is 39. Actor Jimmy Workman is 39. Bassist Cubbie Fink is 37. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jessica Benson is 32. Actor Michael Charles Roman is 32. Actress Melissa Benoist is 31.. Actress Dakota Johnson is 30.
— The Associated Press