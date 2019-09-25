Today is Wednesday, Sept. 25, the 268th day of 2019. There are 97 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 25, 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. (Ten of the amendments became the Bill of Rights.)
On this date:
In 1775, American Revolutionary War hero Ethan Allen was captured by the British as he led an attack on Montreal. (Allen was released by the British in 1778.)
In 1911, ground was broken for Boston’s Fenway Park.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson collapsed after a speech in Pueblo, Colo., during a national speaking tour in support of the Treaty of Versailles.
In 1956, the first trans-Atlantic telephone cable officially went into service with a three-way ceremonial call between New York, Ottawa and London.
In 1957, nine black students who’d been forced to withdraw from Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, because of unruly white crowds were escorted to class by members of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
In 1962, Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson in round one to win the world heavyweight title at Comiskey Park in Chicago.
In 1965, the first installment of “In Cold Blood,” Truman Capote’s account of the 1959 murders of the Clutter family in Holcomb, Kansas, appeared in The New Yorker. (The work was published in book form the following year.)
In 1978, 144 people were killed when a Pacific Southwest Airlines Boeing 727 and a private plane collided over San Diego.
In 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
Today’s Birthdays: Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 90. Folk singer Ian Tyson is 86. Polka bandleader Jimmy Sturr is 78. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 76. Actor Josh Taylor is 76. Actor Robert Walden is 76. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 75. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 72. Actress Mimi Kennedy is 71. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 70. Actor-director Anson Williams is 70. Actor Mark Hamill is 68. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo is 68. Actor Colin Friels is 67. Actor Michael Madsen is 61. Actress Heather Locklear is 58. Actress Aida Turturro is 57. Actor Tate Donovan is 56. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 56. Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy is 55.
Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 54. Actor Jason Flemyng is 53. Actor Will Smith is 51. Actor Hal Sparks is 50. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 50. Rock musician Mike Luce is 48. Actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is 46. Actress Clea DuVall is 42. Actor Robbie Jones is 42. Actor Joel David Moore is 42. Actor Chris Owen is 39. Rapper T. I. is 39. Actor Van Hansis is 38. Actor Lee Norris is 38. Actor/rapper Donald Glover is 36. Actor Zach Woods is 35. Actor Jordan Gavaris is 30. Olympic silver medal figure skater Mao Asada is 29. Actress Emmy Clarke is 28.
— The Associated Press