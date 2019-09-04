Today is Wednesday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2019. There are 118 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 4, 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
On this date:
In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.
In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.
In 1951, President Harry S. Truman addressed the nation from the Japanese peace treaty conference in San Francisco in the first live, coast-to-coast television broadcast.
In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock. Ford Motor Co. began selling its ill-fated Edsel.
In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.
In 1971, an Alaska Airlines jet crashed near Juneau, killing all 111 people on board.
In 1972, “The New Price Is Right,” hosted by Bob Barker, premiered on CBS.
In 1987, a Soviet court convicted West German pilot Mathias Rust of charges stemming from his daring flight to Moscow’s Red Square, and sentenced him to four years in a labor camp. (Rust was released in August 1988.)
In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
Today’s Birthdays: Actress Mitzi Gaynor is 88. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 79. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 78. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight is 77. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol is 77. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 77. Actress Jennifer Salt is 75. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 70. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald LaPread is 69. Actress Judith Ivey is 68. Rock musician Martin Chambers is 68. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 66. Actress Khandi Alexander is 62. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 59. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 59. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 50. Actor Noah Taylor is 50. Actress Ione Skye is 49. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 45. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Richard Wingo is 44. Rock musician Ian Grushka is 42. Actor Wes Bentley is 41. Actor Max Greenfield is 40. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 38.
— The Associated Press