Tom Fick was just three months shy of what would have been 44 years at his State Farm Insurance practice at 26 W. Charles in Oelwein when he retired Wednesday.
One might say it ran in his blood.
“My dad, Hugo, once discharged from Navy, became a State Farm agent in Maynard,” Fick said.
Born in Hartley in northwest Iowa, Fick spent his early school days in Maynard, the family moving to Oelwein after his fifth-grade year, in 1953.
Hugo would sell insurance for 49 years total, retiring in 1996.
“Our insureds have all received a letter of my final announcement of my retirement,” Fick said. “Their account will be transferred to Tim Reed, the other State Farm agent in town. Folks will be able to contact them to continue their service.”
Continuing Tom’s story, while he was an Oelwein High School student he studied in Turkey in 1959 with the American Field Service, a nonprofit exchange program. He graduated in 1960 from Oelwein, alongside friend Mary Nelson.
“He and I met in high school, but we didn’t date in high school. We just were friends,” Mary said, from her office in the back of the Fick agency. “After we went to different colleges, we came back home for the summer, dated. So when we came back here, it was kind of coming back to his parents, my parents.”
They tied the knot in 1964, having recently celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Tom studied forestry, graduating from the University of Missouri in 1964 and spent 13 years working for the U.S. Forest Service. He and Mary moved among three national forests, one in Idaho and two in Montana.
“I’ve had a varied life starting out in ranger stations out West with bears in the backyard,” Fick said.
In 1977 Tom and Mary Fick took the opportunity to return home and join Hugo at the Oelwein Fick State Farm agency, which became Hugo and Tom Fick State Farm.
In 1992, Dawn “Tina” Woodson, joined the agency, having marked her 29th work anniversary there in February. She was licensed to sell insurance and “retired” from the insurance field when the Fick agency closed Wednesday.
Other agency staff retiring along with Tom are Mary and Karen Cannon, who has spent 13 years there.
“My wife and I can’t say enough about Tina and her (29) years of faithful support,” Fick said. “We can say we’ll miss that association, as well as Karen Cannon, who has helped us (13) years in a part-time role.”
As his story about “bears in the backyard” indicates, disasters aren’t going away anytime soon.
But what has changed over the years is the technology.
“We have certainly experienced the evolution of the advancement of computers and how the computers have really changed underwriting and service work,” Fick said.
“It’s just been a great career,” Fick said. “Oelwein has been very good to us. A lot of great, positive things that happened to us in Oelwein over the years,” noting he appreciated the friendliness of other local insurance agents.
“(I’ll) certainly miss many people,” he said.
By 1993, Tom and Mary’s children, Brian, Heidi and Lauri had all graduated from Oelwein High School. They are now scattered about the country, along with their seven grandchildren.
“(We) look forward to more frequent visits with them,” Fick said.