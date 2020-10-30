Each year, the Oelwein Knights of Columbus conduct a Tootsie Roll Drive to raise funds that support one of their community service projects. They recently completed that drive, and if you are one of the individuals that made a contribution for a Tootsie Roll, there are a lot of folks who are very thankful.
Members of the Oelwein Knights of Columbus met with groups and organizations that provide services for youth and adults with intellectual disabilities and presented them with checks. Thanks to you, the community, for your generous contributions to the annual Tootsie Roll campaign.
Like so many other activities, it was questionable that the Knights should do even conduct the annual fundraiser, in light of COVID-19 concerns. However, it was the consensus of the membership that these groups need help, so it was decided to proceed taking special CDC precautions. Knights took up the challenge and the community responded.
The Knights of Columbus also give thanks to Casey’s, Kwik Star, Fareway, Norby's Farm Fleet and Dollar Fresh for supporting these efforts by allowing members to conduct the drive at their businesses.
Tootsie Roll Drive funds were distributed among these groups and organizations, RISE, Inc. (formerly Alternative Living Corporation), Goodwill, Quality Choices, Full Circle Services, Special Olympics Team 1 and 2, and Oelwein teachers to support their out-of-pocket expenses in the classroom.