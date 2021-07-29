The Oelwein School District has received an initial cost estimate for repairs after meeting Monday with a contractor for its insurance company.
“It’s not yet final and ready to share totals or complete scope,” said Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn.
Delays, he noted, are owing to limited availability of specialty contractors to get out and get costs/bids back.
“It will be north of $250,000 as we get closer to finalizing the total,” he said.
“We have signed an agreement with FirstOne Site to serve as our general contractors to complete the repair work,” Ehn said. “Work should begin this week. They are very confident to have a majority of work completed by Aug. 20.”
Classroom damage was shown during the Oelwein School Board July 19 meeting and included 1-inch cracks in the interior cinder block masonry. Administrators expressed at the time a risk that it could have been structurally significant.
“The classroom damage was not structurally significant,” Ehn said this week, reporting on findings from the Monday meeting with the contractor.
“Masonry repairs will take place and should also be ready before kids arrive on Aug. 24.”