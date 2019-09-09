Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Severe weather

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch, which will be in effect until 10 p.m., for Chickasaw, Clayton, Bremer, Buchanan, Fayette and Winneshiek Counties, as well as the counties of:

 Adair

Allamakee

Audubon

Benton

 Black Hawk

 Boone

 Butler

Calhoun

Carroll

 Cass

Cerro Gordo

Crawford

Dallas


Delaware

Dubuque

Emmet

Floyd

Cerro Gordo

Crawford

Dallas

Delaware

Dubuque

Emmet

Floyd

Franklin

Greene

Grundy


Guthrie

Hamilton

Hancock

Hardin

Howard

Humboldt

Iowa

Jasper

Johnson

Jones

Kossuth

Linn

Madison


 

Marshall

Mitchell

Palo Alto

Pocahontas

Polk

Poweshiek

Sac

Story

Tama

Warren

Webster

Winnebago

Worth

Wright

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.