The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch, which will be in effect until 10 p.m., for Chickasaw, Clayton, Bremer, Buchanan, Fayette and Winneshiek Counties, as well as the counties of:
Adair
Allamakee
Audubon
Benton
Black Hawk
Boone
Butler
Calhoun
Carroll
Cass
Cerro Gordo
Crawford
Dallas
Delaware
Dubuque
Emmet
Floyd
Franklin
Greene
Grundy
Guthrie
Hamilton
Hancock
Hardin
Howard
Humboldt
Iowa
Jasper
Johnson
Jones
Kossuth
Linn
Madison
Marshall
Mitchell
Palo Alto
Pocahontas
Polk
Poweshiek
Sac
Story
Tama
Warren
Webster
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.