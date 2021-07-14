The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m. for Buchanan, Clayton and Fayette counties as well as 30 other counties across northern Iowa.
A tornado watch means that conditions are ripe for the possible development of tornadic activity along with wind gusts of 70 mph, and hail that can measure up to 2 inches of diameter.
If a tornado does appear, seek shelter immediately in either a basement or the lowest level of a sturdy building with as many walls as possible between you and the outside. If unable to make it inside, go to the lowest-lying area nearby. Do not try to outrun a tornado.