The Oelwein Christmas Toy Drive 2020 continues until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Persons can help bring joy to those families in need by bringing new unwrapped toys and books for children ages birth to 16, to a red bin in the lobby of The Williams Wellness Center, Oelwein Police Department or Oelwein High School. All toys are given locally through Northeast Iowa Community Action and the Community Kitchen Cupboard.
The toy drive is sponsored by Hanna Boleyn, city of Oelwein, including the Williams Wellness Center and Oelwein Police Department, Oelwein High School, NEICAC and the Community Kitchen Cupboard. If you have a family in need of help this season, contact NEICAC at 319-283-2510.