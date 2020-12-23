OELWEIN – Hanna Boleyn knew there were some big-hearted people in the Oelwein community, but she was not prepared for the outpouring of support she received after launching the 2020 Oelwein Toy Drive in mid-November.
Hanna has always loved Christmas and wanted it to be special for as many kids in the community as possible, especially those whose families may not have lots of resources during the holidays. So, she engaged the support of the City of Oelwein, Police Department, Williams Wellness Center, Oelwein High School, and Lumber Ridge Home Source, who hosted large red donation bins in their lobbies. Antioch Christian Church also held a donation day and collected 124 toys for the drive.
The toy drive concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and the next day, Hanna felt like Santa Claus as she packed her SUV to the brim with toys, blankets, books, water bottles, clothing and more for local families. While she had originally hoped to collect 100 items, she was overwhelmed at the total of 368 items for area families. The items were delivered to Northeast Iowa Community Action’s Oelwein office and will be distributed in time for Christmas to local families.
“My heart is so happy and warmed. I am blessed to have been able to help, and knowing that there will be more children having an amazing Christmas this year is all I could have possibly wished for,” Hanna said in a Facebook post announcing the success of the toy drive. “I’m taken away by the help and kindness of our community to make this happen!”
In addition to those previously mentioned, Hanna also thanks the local VFW for their support, kindness and generous donations, and the Oelwein Chamber for the use of the red bins for the cause.
“And lastly, but most importantly, I would love to thank everyone who took their time and money to donate something to this drive. Without the help of the community, this would have never been possible. Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope it is an amazing holiday for all,” she said.