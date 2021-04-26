WEST UNION — Malayna Kiel and Falynn Buehler led Oelwein's girls track in team points Friday as the Huskies finished seventh at the North Fayette Valley Invitational.
Malayna Kiel won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.51 seconds, and the 400M hurdles in 1:11.45.
"Malayna continues to run well in the hurdle events," said head coach Gary Goeller.
Buehler continues to shave off her time in the 400M dash. She took second with a personal best time by finishing at 1:04.83.
The girls 4x100 team of Kiel, Naomi Gaede, Maddi Vawter, and Buehler took first as they ran a season best time of 54.32.
Also finishing in the points were:
• Gaede, Kiel, Vawter and Buehler finished fourth in the 800-sprint medley (2:06.69).
•Gaede placed fourth (14.38) and Natalie Crandall took sixth in the 100M dash (14:43).
• Gaede, Joslynn Melchert, Kayla Voges and Vawter took fifth in the 4x200M relay (2:05.98).
• Maria Rael, Rachel Rulapaugh, Joslynn Melchert and Gearhard took fifth in the 4x400M relay (4:54.90).
• Rael, Vawter, Rulapaugh and Gearhart took fifth in the 1600-distance medley.
• Natalie Crandall placed sixth in the 100M hurdles (19.71).
• Libby Gearhart took sixth in the 800M run (2:41.76).