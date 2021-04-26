Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST UNION — Malayna Kiel and Falynn Buehler led Oelwein's girls track in team points Friday as the Huskies finished seventh at the North Fayette Valley Invitational.

Malayna Kiel won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.51 seconds, and the 400M hurdles in 1:11.45.

"Malayna continues to run well in the hurdle events," said head coach Gary Goeller. 

Buehler continues to shave off her time in the 400M  dash. She took second with a personal best time by finishing at 1:04.83.

The girls 4x100 team of  Kiel, Naomi Gaede, Maddi Vawter, and Buehler took first as they ran a season best time of 54.32.

Also finishing in the points were:

• Gaede, Kiel, Vawter and Buehler finished fourth in the 800-sprint medley (2:06.69).

•Gaede placed fourth (14.38) and Natalie Crandall took sixth in the 100M dash (14:43).

• Gaede, Joslynn Melchert, Kayla Voges and Vawter took fifth in the 4x200M relay (2:05.98).

• Maria Rael, Rachel Rulapaugh, Joslynn Melchert and Gearhard took fifth in the 4x400M relay (4:54.90).

• Rael, Vawter, Rulapaugh and Gearhart took fifth in the 1600-distance medley.

• Natalie Crandall placed sixth in the 100M hurdles (19.71).

• Libby Gearhart took sixth in the 800M run (2:41.76).

