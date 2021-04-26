WEST UNION — Some personal best performances lifted the Oelwein boys track team to a fifth-place finish on Friday at the North Fayette Valley Invitational.
The Huskies scored 89 team points with Christian Stoler (20) and Brennan Sauser (19.5) collecting the most.
Christain Stoler set personal records in shot put and discus as he won both events. He threw 126 feet, 10.5 inches in discus, more than a foot farther than the second-place finisher. He sent the shot 42-10.11.
"Christian has continued to improve throughout the season and his hard work is starting to payoff," said head coach Gary Goeller.
Senior Brennan Sauser took first in the 3200M run with a time of 10:41.80, just edging out teammate Ray Gearhart, who took second with a personal best time of 10:41.81.
The pair also earned team points in the 1600M run with Sauser taking second (4:58.77) and Gearhart fifth (5:13.58)
Garet Kiel placed third in the 400M hurdles (1:02.8) and fourth in the 110M hurdles (18.55).
Oelwein squads finished in the points in multiple relays.
Kiel, Logan Cockerham, Brody Rogers and Carter Jeanes took second in the 440M shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.04).
Kiel, Cockerham, Taggert Tafolla and Sauser placed third in the 1600-distance medley (4:04.03).
Andrew Rownd, Rogers, Duncan Tripp and Cockerham placed fourth in the 4x100M relay (48.25).
Carter Reising, Rogers, Rownd and Tafolla placed fifth in the 900-sprint medley.
Cockerham, Taggert Tafolla, Gearhart and Jacob Sullivan finished in the points by taking sixth in the 4x400M relay (4:03.56).