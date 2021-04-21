Oelwein will have some 74 total graduates attending Commencement on May 16 in the gym.
While the majority of graduates are from the traditional Oelwein High School program, 13 are from the new Oelwein Online program. Some graduates also have gone through the Regional Tech Center and an alternative program called Iowa NET High Academy.
“All those programs come together,” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Oelwein School Board Monday. “We recommend in this crazy year we graduate these kids as close to a normal graduation ceremony as possible, on May 16.”
“Does 74 include all?” board member Bob Bouska asked.
“It’s all of them, we’re going to put them all together,” Ehn said. “A few years back there used to be alternative diplomas. The state came in and said whatever your graduation minimum, that is the minimum for everybody. So everybody’s met that standard.”
During discussion of upcoming events, Ehn added:
“The plan is a traditional ceremony with masks. We’re not planning limited attendance. We talked about tickets and whatever.
“Based on our past attendance with commencement, we think we can socially distance enough naturally. We don’t have to have our administrators figure out which families are sitting together and which are not.
“So we just said we’re going to be safe by wearing masks and will go by traditional ceremony as best we can, in the gym.
“We had to flip the stage so we can use the video board in the gym,” Ehn added. “So, will look a little different, but it will be a traditional ceremony.”
There were 88 members of grade 12 reported to the Iowa Department of Education as of December 2020. If 74 is all the graduates including semester — and the principal’s list to the board includes a known semester graduate — this is an 84% graduation rate.
According to Department of Education figures, that’s about the average graduation class size and rate for Oelwein, as there were 80 graduates in May 2020 (out of 90 seniors enrolled, an 88.8% graduation rate), 84 graduates in 2019 (out of 104 seniors, an 80.7% graduation rate), and 64 in 2018 (out of 81 seniors, a 79% graduation rate).