The city is continuing to build up its trail system with completion of the new trail segment No. 1, thanks to Bacon Concrete, LLC. Funding sources for the project included $25,000 from the city of Oelwein, $87,353 from Wellmark Foundation, $10,000 from the Polark family, $8,814 grant from Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation, and private donations/in-kind work of $24,133. The project included taking out an old footbridge in Wings Park and replacing it with a modern, more accessible bridge that is also visually stunning.
Before the project was decided, the trail stopped randomly at the end of the bridge in the middle of the park. The trail was completed to connect it to the Aquatic Center, creating a trailhead at Third Street Northeast. This makes for safe passage for summer school kids to the pool for swim lessons and creates anticipation for the rest of the planned trails to be built in the city.
The new trail segment starts east of the Aquatic Center, winding around the pool and then runs north to Fifth Street Northeast. It is eight-foot wide concrete and all handicap accessible. It continues from Fifth to Sixth Street Northeast and from there the trail heads west as a marked portion of Sixth Street, across North Frederick Avenue and west to Great Western Avenue.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson said the rest of the trail, which is planned to follow parallel to the railroad tracks south to the viaduct, depends on the easement that is currently being worked out with the railroad.
The Trail Committee is in the process of setting up trail counters. These will be used to count the number of people that use the city’s trail system. Johnson said the numbers may be surprising.
Bacon Concrete, LLC, was low bidder of nine bids submitted for Trail Segments 1 and 2, with their bid of $363,674.