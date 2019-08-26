Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Trees Forever is taking applications for 2020 Pollinator Habitat Conservation participants until Sept. 30. This cost share/grant program works with farmers, landowners and communities to improve or create pollinator habitat. The selected participants will be reimbursed up to $1,000 for 50 percent of their expenses to install or improve pollinator habitat. For more information and to apply for the program, visit www.treesforever.org/PollinatorHabitatCons or contact Debbie Fluegel via email at dfluegel@treesforever.org or by phone at 309-613-0095.

