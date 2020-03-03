WAVERLY — Waverly Trees Forever will have an open house on March 14 at the Waverly Civic Center.
The doors open at 10 a.m. The purpose of this event is to educate people on the importance of trees in our community, to show the proper way to plant a tree, and to increase the awareness of the Trees Forever committee.
Waverly has lost many trees over the past few years. Some due to the diseases and pests that attack trees, some due to road construction projects, and some of old age to name a few reasons.
Waverly Trees Forever, with the help of generous funding from Waverly Utilities, grants, and donations, has made lasting contributions to the quality of life in Waverly. Many homeowners, churches, and non profit organizations have taken advantage of the many programs available from Trees Forever.
Trees Forever volunteers consist of City and Waverly Utilities employees, and many volunteers from the community. They also work alongside the Waverly-Shell Rock Science Club at the high school. Membership is open to the public and there are no dues.
The open house promises to educate, inspire, and excite you into action. Please join us for an amazing learning experience. Refreshments will be available.