A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 5 in Fayette County District Court for a 32-year-old Oelwein man accused of assaulting a 5-year-old boy during dinner at home.
Roger Dean Hall II is with child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, as a habitual offender, a Class D felony.
His request to have his bail reduced was rejected on Dec. 2 and his bond remains at $10,000 cash or approved surety.
According to the criminal complaint, an employee of the Little Husky Learning Center reported child abuse to the Oelwein Police on Nov. 8. A 5-year-old child with multiple facial bruises told the employee that “Roger was mad and hit me.”
The complaint says that Hall, who lives with the child, struck the child in the face at the dinner table on Nov. 7 leaving multiple bruises and “also took a food bowl and shoved (it) in the victim’s face” because the child would not eat all of the food given. Two other people in the home verified this occurred.
Hall was convicted of the Class D felonies of third-degree burglary in Fayette County on April 2, 2018, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury in Buchanan County on Nov. 18, 2014.
If convicted of this new charge as a habitual offender, he could be sent to prison for up to 15 years and would not be eligible for parole for a minimum of three years.