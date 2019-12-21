WEST UNION — A 2020 trial date is set in a lawsuit against the defunct Echo Valley Speedway LLC and its former owner by a Decorah man seriously injured there in an alleged assault in 2016.
Shea Daniel Rea first filed his lawsuit in October 2018 against Echo Valley Speedway LLC, then-owner Leon A. Hansmeier and Rea’s alleged assailant Trent Bo Woltzen, 29 of West Union. The trial is scheduled in Fayette County District Court for Nov. 12, 2020.
In the lawsuit, Rea says he was assaulted by an intoxicated Woltzen in the parking lot of the Speedway Lounge at the track on Oct. 15, 2016, the night the venue had hired a “female adult-entertainer to perform in a prurient manner.”
Rea suffered multiple brain bleeds and skull fractures and was flown to a Minnesota hospital for treatment.
Woltzen was originally charged in the incident with a Class D felony, assault causing serious injury, but agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of disorderly conduct and was fined $200 plus and ordered to pay a $70 surcharge and $140 in court costs. Restitution was to be decided in civil court, his sentencing document says.
Woltzen filed notice in the criminal case that he would claim self-defense and/or defense of others. He claimed that defense again in his answer to the lawsuit.
Woltzen’s answer also says Rea’s “alleged damages were caused, in whole or in part, by (Rea’s) own acts or omissions, or the acts or omissions of other, third parties, over whom this (Woltzen) exercised no duty, responsibility or control.”
Rea’s lawsuit says Echo Valley Speedway LLC was operating an adult-entertainment business and was not adequately staffed for the night’s activities, with only a bartender on duty and no bouncers. The lawsuit answer for Hansmeier and Echo Valley Speedway LLC denies the allegations.
That answer also says “The alleged intoxication of Defendant Trent Bo Woltzen did not contribute to the injurious actions of Trent Bo Woltzen.”
Rea suffered “blunt force trauma to his head” from Woltzen in the parking lot of the lounge, the lawsuit says. Rea was transported to Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union and then flown by helicopter to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., where he remained until discharged Oct. 27, 2016.
Rea is seeking damages for past and future medical expenses, mental and physical pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of function of the whole mind and or body, lost wages and earning potential.
Echo Valley Speedway LLC is inactive, according to the Iowa Secretary of State website.