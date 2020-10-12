WEST UNION — The trial for Kelly Jo Michael has been pushed back to May 10, 2021. Michael’s jury trial on charges of vehicular homicide-reckless driving and leaving the scene of a deadly accident in connection with the death of Kaiden Estling, was set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Fayette County District Court, West Union.
Estling, 14, of Maynard was driving a moped home from Fayette along Highway 150 on June 28, 2018 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, approximately two and one-half miles south of Fayette. The driver of the vehicle drove off. Rescue personnel responding made several life-saving attempts, however Estling died at the scene.
It took investigators in the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the DCI, state lab at Ankeny, and other law enforcement authorities nearly two years to find Michael and bring her in on charges. She was arrested in Des Moines on June 26, 2020, just two days prior the second anniversary of Estling’s death. Court records indicate Michael was allegedly texting or viewing a text while driving at the time of the accident.
Michael had initially been represented by a court-appointed attorney. On July 20, she posted bail on the $50,000 bond on which she was held, and Stephen Allison, a Des Moines attorney, took over her case on Aug. 6. Michael waived her right to a speedy trial on Oct. 6, and Allison asked for a continuance to review the case on Oct. 8, which was granted by District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl, of the First Judicial District of Iowa.
Co-counsels Doug Hammerand and Nathan Lein are prosecutors in the case.