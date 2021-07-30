A trial for the Oelwein woman whose 9-year-old son died in a 2020 car crash is scheduled to begin Sept. 22 in Buchanan County District Court.
Robyn Jane Reaves, 36, pleaded not guilty this week to felony counts of homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle and two counts of child endangerment. She demanded a speedy trial.
Reaves is being represented by attorney Patrick McMullen of the Black Hawk County Public Defender’s Office.
Bail was set at $250,000, cash or corporate surety, and she has been in the Buchanan County Jail since her arrest July 2. Judge Andrea J. Dryer reduced that to $75,000, but disallowed posting 10%.
“She has no prior record of criminal convictions,” Dryer wrote in her July 20 order. “She is employed. She had dependent children who require support.”
The Buchanan County Attorney’s office rescinded its motion seeking a court order that would have in effect barred contact between Reaves and her immediate family.
The fatal crash occurred around midnight July 19, 2020, in rural Buchanan County. According to the criminal complaint filed nearly a year later, on June 29, Reaves was driving a 2007 Dodge Charger northbound on County Road V62 near the intersection with Benson Avenue when the car veered off the road into the east ditch and struck a field drive embankment, which included a steel culvert.
The car “vaulted the field drive” and landed on north side of the embankment.
Two of Reaves’ children were in the back seat of the car and were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Her 9-year-old son, who had been sitting directly behind Reaves in the back bench seat, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Reaves’ other juvenile son, who was sitting behind the front passenger seat, was treated for critical injuries.
The State Patrol’s investigation concluded that Reaves was impaired by illegal drugs at the time of the crash. A blood sample showed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine at the time of the crash, according to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s laboratory.
The criminal complaint also says that on-scene investigators found a burnt roach in the front cup holder of the car, and the onboard airbag control module showed Reaves was traveling at a speed in excess of the posted limit and there was no braking during the roadway departure.