Three members of the Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball team have received North Iowa Cedar League all-conference honors.
Junior guard Peyton Schmitz was named to the first team, senior forward Kody VanEngelenburg to the second team and junior center Klay Seehase received honorable mention.
The trio led the Cougars in scoring. Schmitz had the most points this season with 340, followed by VanEngelenburg with 328 and Seehase with 290.
Schmitz also led the team in steals with 48.
Seehaus led the team and the NICL-East in rebounds with 229. He had a team-leading 25 blocks.
The Cougars (4-12, 8-15) finished sixth in the conference.