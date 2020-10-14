CRESCO — It's been at least 15 years since Oelwein has had an All-Conference cross country runner. Today the Huskies have three.
Brennan Sauser, Ray Gearhart and Libby Gearhart earned All-Conference recognition at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet Tuesday afternoon in Cresco.
"We were hoping to finish better in the team standings," said head coach Jason Gearhart. "However, individually we had some outstanding efforts."
In the varsity boys race, Decorah placed first with 25 points, followed by Waverly-Shell Rock (52), Waukon (100), Crestwood (113), New Hampton (118), Oelwein (152) and Charles City (158).
Sauser placed ninth with a time of 18:05.8 followed by Ray Gearhart (12th, 18:11.4), Andrew Rownd (40th, 20:21), Jacob Sullivan (45th. 20.52.7), Lane Rechkemmer (46th, 20:55.9), Ryan Mortenson (48th, 21:03.6), and CJ Beatty (49th, 22:30.1).
Decorah took the first two places in the boys race with Brady Logan in first at 17:08.5 and Noah Lovelace second at 17:47.4
In the varsity girls race, Decorah placed first as a team with 45 points, followed by Waverly-Shell Rock (60), Charles City (61), Crestwood (110), Waukon (123), New Hampton (141) and Oelwein (166).
Libby Gearhart placed 15th with a time of 22:22.3, followed by Maria Rael (26th, 23:31.9), Malayna Kiel (38th, 24:51.1), Alexa Berryman (42nd, 25:30.7) and Jillian Prouty (45th, 27:00.8).
Charles City's Kiki Connell won the girls race with a time of 19:11.2. Waverly-Shell Rock's Emma Hoines was second at 19:27.7)
"Oelwein hasn't had an all-conference cross country runner in at least the past 15 years, so to end that drought with three runners earning All-Conference is a feather in the cap to those kids," said coach Gearhart. "A runner must finish in the top 15 out of 49 runners to earn All-Conference, a much higher standard than other sports."
The coach expected Sauser to qualify, who has been the boys leader all season.
"We felt like Brennan was going to earn All-Conference based on his performance this season," said coach Gearhart. "We felt that Ray was going to be on the fence. To be honest we weren't anticipating Libby earning All-Conference, she really competed."
The meet also marked an ending for Oelwein.
"It is also special that we had a successful night in all likelihood Oelwein's final time competing in a NEIC cross country championship," he said. "For an old guy like me it seems strange that Oelwein is leaving the NEIC. So for our kids to get recognized in the NEIC is special.
Oelwein's middle school has a conference champion to celebrate. Jenna Bahe placed first in the girls race with a time of 14:35.9. The middle school race for boys and girls is two miles long, rather than the 5K (3.11 miles) race run by high schoolers.
"We don't have any records on this, but I would guess this is the first time a middle school runner for Oelwein has won the NEIC championship," coach Gearhart said. "Jenna had a great year and we are looking forward to watching her going forward."
The Oelwein boys junior varsity placed sixth as a team with 144 points, behind Decorah (15), Waukon (80), Charles City (92), Crestwood (113), Waverly-Shell Rock (120), but ahead of New Hampton (169).
The Huskies' highest-placing runner was Benjamin Driscoll in 12th with a time of 20:33.2, followed by Devon Pint (32nd, 21:35), Ryan Rael (41st, 21:53.1), Brody Rogers (73rd, 24:46.8), Ian Paul (78th, 25:16.4), and Alex Smith (95th, 28:56.3).
The Oelwein junior varsity girls did not qualify for team competition because of a lack of runners. Sydney Rahe placed 97th with a time of 32:44.3 and Ella Schunk was 100th with a time of 40:24.9
The middle school girls team placed fifth. Following Bah, Meriss Rogers finished 34th with a time of 17:45.1, followed by Averie Rahe (40th, 18:21.3), Emmah Hoveland (44th, 18:42.7), Claire Prouty (56th, 20:47.3), Emma Woodson (58th, 21:08.5) and Layla Berry (64th, 22:21.9)
The middle school boys placed sixth with Caleb Schunk taking 25th with a time of 14:45.3, Dylan Hamilton (26th, 14:45.8), Landon Dowd (45th, 15:59.9), Logan Gonzales (64th, 17:20.4), Aiden Pattison (67th, 17:27.1), Keyshaun Williams (78th, 18:19.4), and Tyler Hoover (86th, 19:17.9).
UP NEXT: Oelwein's varsity runners will likely travel to Jesup next Thursday for the district meet, where runners will qualify for the state meet.
"We need to continue to get better until then - physically, but more importantly mentally," coach Gearhart said.