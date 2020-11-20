Three members of the Wapsie Valley girls volleyball team have been chosen for All-State honors by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Junior Lydia Imbrogno was named to the Class 1A All-State first team, sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten to the second team and sophomore Sydney Matthias to the third.
Imbrogno led Wapsie Valley in kills (236), digs (290) and serve aces (36).
Rosengarten led the team in blocks (62).
Matthias led the team in assists (709).
The Warriors qualified for the Class 1A State Tournament, but were unable to play because of a COVID-19 situation.
Wapsie Valley’s season record was 20-7 overall and 3-5 in conference.