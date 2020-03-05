Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TRIPOLI — A fundraiser for the Tripoli School District’s music and art departments will present local groups performing variety of music and skits.

The “Got Talent?” variety show presented by the Tripoli Fine Arts Boosters will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, in the Tripoli Middle School gymnasium.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from American Savings Bank, Tripoli, Farmers Savings Bank, Frederika, Jolyn’s Haircare and Tan, Tripoli, Tripoli Schools, and any cast member.

