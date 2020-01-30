FAYETTE — Among the seven student-athlete commitments announced Thursday to the Upper Iowa University volleyball team for 2020, is Zoe Semelroth, of Tripoli.
The 6-1 middle blocker and National Honor Society member is the daughter Sonya and AJ Semelroth. She is undecided about her major.
She was the Iowa Star Conference Player of the Year in 2019. Over her high school career she has made 1,219 kills, 268 digs, 239 blocks, and 178 aces
"Zoe is a great all-around athlete with great volleyball instincts and IQ," said UIU head coach Aaron Nelson. "As a middle blocker, she works hard to get in front of hitters, take up space and to get her hands on the ball. She is a versatile and dangerous hitter who is able to attack effectively from anywhere on the court."