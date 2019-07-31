ORAN — The driver of a Mack truck pulling a loaded grain trailer died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a car crossing the the intersection of State Highway 3 and W Avenue, north of Oran.
Charles Edward Meyers, 66, of Edgewood, died at the scene. He was driving a 2002 Mack truck hauling a load of corn for Silveredge Cooperative of Edgewood when a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix entered the highway in front of him, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Melody Annette Hewitt, 19, of Oelwein, was driving the car and failed to yield when entering the highway from W Avenue, the State Patrol said in its crash report.
The truck struck the car sending both onto the property of the one homestead at the intersection, 5958 W Avenue. The car went past the roadside ditch and came to rest against a tree on the other side. The truck and came to rest on the south side up-slope of the ditch, with the trailer on its side extending into the roadway.
Firefighters had to cut away parts of the truck cab to get Meyer out.
The smell of leaked diesel was strong at the scene and grain and debris filled the eastbound land of Hwy. 3 for more than 200 feet. Authorities directed traffic through the westbound lane as first responders worked.
Hewitt was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein.
Both Meyer and Hewitt were wearing seat belts, the crash report said.
The State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
Assisting at the scene were the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Mercy Ambulance of Oelwein, Fairbank Fire and Ambulance, Oran Fire and First Responders and West Gate Fire Department.
The crash report can be found at this link.