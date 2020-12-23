BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 77, Perry 21
Alburnett 79, Starmont 26
Algona 50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Anamosa 68, Wilton 42
Ankeny Centennial 55, Ames 53
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 35
Assumption, Davenport 53, North Scott, Eldridge 44
Ballard 76, Gilbert 39
Bishop Garrigan 84, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 60
Boyden-Hull 68, Okoboji, Milford 59
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 75, Paton-Churdan 46
Calamus-Wheatland 61, Midland, Wyoming 50
Carroll 63, Bondurant Farrar 57
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, West Liberty 26
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque, Senior 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 69, Iowa City High 51
Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Center Point-Urbana 51, Benton Community 38
Central Lee, Donnellson 59, New London 55
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 51, Kee, Lansing 43
Clear Creek-Amana 77, Williamsburg 52
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
Colfax-Mingo 49, Keota 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 39, West Harrison, Mondamin 38
Davenport, North 79, Clinton 39
Decorah 72, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 44
Dubuque, Hempstead 59, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58
East Mills 36, Bedford 28
East Sac County 49, Southeast Valley 46
Easton Valley 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 48
Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Emmetsburg 64
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 81, Eagle Grove 18
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, St. Mary's, Remsen 45
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Hudson 40
Glenwood 49, Lewis Central 46
Grand View Christian 62, West Hancock, Britt 38
Harlan 52, Clarinda 49, OT
Harrisburg, S.D. 61, LeMars 55
Humboldt 70, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Iowa City Liberty High School 83, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 66
Iowa Valley, Marengo 61, B-G-M 41
Jesup 85, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Iowa City West 46
MFL-Mar-Mac 64, Central Elkader 41
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 34
Monticello 83, Durant-Bennett 25
Mount Pleasant 88, Burlington 80, 2OT
Mount Vernon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 38
North Cedar, Stanwood 36, Tipton 34
North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 63
Oelwein 65, West Central, Maynard 56
Pleasant Valley 43, Davenport, Central 35
Regina, Iowa City 60, Bellevue 50
Ridge View 45, River Valley, Correctionville 40
Riverside, Oakland 62, Missouri Valley 25
Rock Valley 62, George-Little Rock 26
Roland-Story, Story City 62, PCM, Monroe 44
Sioux Center 60, Sheldon 48
Solon 73, Independence 39
South Central Calhoun 68, MVAO-CO-U 38
South Hamilton, Jewell 63, West Marshall, State Center 29
South O'Brien, Paullina 54, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Southeast Polk 73, Mason City 45
Spirit Lake 61, Cherokee, Washington 55
Springville 75, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70
Treynor 65, Underwood 48
Trinity Christian High School 50, Harris-Lake Park 43
Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Waterloo, East 48
Washington 68, Fort Madison 65
Waterloo, West 39, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37
West Branch 55, Camanche 50
West Burlington 95, Eldon Cardinal 74
West Lyon, Inwood 49, MOC-Floyd Valley 41
Winfield-Mount Union 55, Louisa-Muscatine 36
Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Newell-Fonda 59
Woodward-Granger 53, Collins-Maxwell 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belmond-Klemme vs. Forest City, ppd.
Bettendorf vs. Davenport, West, ccd.
Central Decatur, Leon vs. Chariton, ppd.
Danville vs. WACO, Wayland, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Red Oak, ppd.
Highland, Riverside vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.
Knoxville vs. Pella, ppd.
Lynnville-Sully vs. English Valleys, North English, ppd.
Nashua-Plainfield vs. Postville, ppd.
Nevada vs. Greene County, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Sigourney, ppd.
Panorama, Panora vs. Ogden, ppd.
Saydel vs. South Tama County, Tama, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield 49, Hinton 47
Ankeny Centennial 79, Ames 43
Ballard 39, Gilbert 33
Belle Plaine 64, H-L-V, Victor 61
Bellevue 48, Regina, Iowa City 30
Bettendorf 72, Davenport, West 25
Bishop Garrigan 95, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 19
Bondurant Farrar 58, Carroll 43
Boyden-Hull 52, Okoboji, Milford 28
Calamus-Wheatland 43, Midland, Wyoming 29
Cedar Falls 79, Dubuque, Senior 61
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Iowa City Liberty High School 52
Cedar Rapids, Washington 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
Center Point-Urbana 56, Benton Community 43
Central Lee, Donnellson 68, New London 41
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Algona 27
Clear Creek-Amana 63, Williamsburg 60
Clear Lake 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 38
Colfax-Mingo 49, Keota 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, West Harrison, Mondamin 9
Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Creston 44
Davenport, North 56, Clinton 26
Denver 62, Charles City 30
East Mills 58, Bedford 31
Forest City 58, Belmond-Klemme 37
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Eagle Grove 26
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, St. Mary's, Remsen 46
Glenwood 80, Lewis Central 59
Grinnell 86, Marshalltown 22
Harlan 64, Clarinda 34
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49, South O'Brien, Paullina 48
Hudson 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Humboldt 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 54
Iowa City West 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 35
Iowa Valley, Marengo 54, B-G-M 38
Logan-Magnolia 52, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 42
Lynnville-Sully 34, English Valleys, North English 28
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Central Elkader 32
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Central City 39
Mediapolis 47, Wapello 38
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 34
Montezuma 76, Tri-County, Thornburg 14
Monticello 53, Durant-Bennett 29
Mount Pleasant 55, Burlington 15
Nashua-Plainfield 67, Postville 22
New Hampton 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42
Newell-Fonda 74, Woodbury Central, Moville 47
North Scott, Eldridge 37, Assumption, Davenport 32
Osage 55, West Fork, Sheffield 18
Pella Christian 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 46
Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport, Central 35
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 72, Decorah 45
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 55, Easton Valley 26
Riverside, Oakland 37, Missouri Valley 21
Rock Valley 57, George-Little Rock 35
Roland-Story, Story City 60, PCM, Monroe 27
Saydel 55, South Tama County, Tama 42
Sioux Center 72, Sheldon 56
Solon 81, Independence 22
South Central Calhoun 72, MVAO-CO-U 45
Southeast Valley 44, East Sac County 43
Springville 41, East Buchanan, Winthrop 27
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 57
Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 24
Tipton 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 50
Treynor 39, Underwood 36
Wahlert, Dubuque 66, Waterloo, East 39
Waterloo, West 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 60
Waukee 85, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mason City 45
West Branch 58, Camanche 25
West Burlington 80, Eldon Cardinal 29
West Central, Maynard 56, Oelwein 19
West Hancock, Britt 65, Grand View Christian 32
West Liberty 47, Cascade,Western Dubuque 21
West Lyon, Inwood 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 48
West Marshall, State Center 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 31
Wilton 65, Anamosa 41
Winfield-Mount Union 46, Louisa-Muscatine 32
Winterset 53, North Polk, Alleman 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Decatur, Leon vs. Chariton, ppd.
Cherokee, Washington vs. Spirit Lake, ppd.
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Kee, Lansing, ppd.
Denison-Schleswig vs. Red Oak, ppd.
IKM-Manning vs. Audubon, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.
Knoxville vs. Pella, ppd.
Nevada vs. Greene County, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Sigourney, ppd.
OA-BCIG vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com