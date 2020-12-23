Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein vs wc

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 77, Perry 21

Alburnett 79, Starmont 26

Algona 50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Anamosa 68, Wilton 42

Ankeny Centennial 55, Ames 53

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 35

Assumption, Davenport 53, North Scott, Eldridge 44

Ballard 76, Gilbert 39

Bishop Garrigan 84, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 60

Boyden-Hull 68, Okoboji, Milford 59

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 75, Paton-Churdan 46

Calamus-Wheatland 61, Midland, Wyoming 50

Carroll 63, Bondurant Farrar 57

Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, West Liberty 26

Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque, Senior 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 69, Iowa City High 51

Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Center Point-Urbana 51, Benton Community 38

Central Lee, Donnellson 59, New London 55

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 51, Kee, Lansing 43

Clear Creek-Amana 77, Williamsburg 52

Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

Colfax-Mingo 49, Keota 42

Coon Rapids-Bayard 39, West Harrison, Mondamin 38

Davenport, North 79, Clinton 39

Decorah 72, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 44

Dubuque, Hempstead 59, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58

East Mills 36, Bedford 28

East Sac County 49, Southeast Valley 46

Easton Valley 60, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 48

Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Emmetsburg 64

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 81, Eagle Grove 18

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, St. Mary's, Remsen 45

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Hudson 40

Glenwood 49, Lewis Central 46

Grand View Christian 62, West Hancock, Britt 38

Harlan 52, Clarinda 49, OT

Harrisburg, S.D. 61, LeMars 55

Humboldt 70, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Iowa City Liberty High School 83, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 66

Iowa Valley, Marengo 61, B-G-M 41

Jesup 85, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Iowa City West 46

MFL-Mar-Mac 64, Central Elkader 41

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 34

Monticello 83, Durant-Bennett 25

Mount Pleasant 88, Burlington 80, 2OT

Mount Vernon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 38

North Cedar, Stanwood 36, Tipton 34

North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 63

Oelwein 65, West Central, Maynard 56

Pleasant Valley 43, Davenport, Central 35

Regina, Iowa City 60, Bellevue 50

Ridge View 45, River Valley, Correctionville 40

Riverside, Oakland 62, Missouri Valley 25

Rock Valley 62, George-Little Rock 26

Roland-Story, Story City 62, PCM, Monroe 44

Sioux Center 60, Sheldon 48

Solon 73, Independence 39

South Central Calhoun 68, MVAO-CO-U 38

South Hamilton, Jewell 63, West Marshall, State Center 29

South O'Brien, Paullina 54, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Southeast Polk 73, Mason City 45

Spirit Lake 61, Cherokee, Washington 55

Springville 75, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70

Treynor 65, Underwood 48

Trinity Christian High School 50, Harris-Lake Park 43

Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Waterloo, East 48

Washington 68, Fort Madison 65

Waterloo, West 39, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37

West Branch 55, Camanche 50

West Burlington 95, Eldon Cardinal 74

West Lyon, Inwood 49, MOC-Floyd Valley 41

Winfield-Mount Union 55, Louisa-Muscatine 36

Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Newell-Fonda 59

Woodward-Granger 53, Collins-Maxwell 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belmond-Klemme vs. Forest City, ppd.

Bettendorf vs. Davenport, West, ccd.

Central Decatur, Leon vs. Chariton, ppd.

Danville vs. WACO, Wayland, ppd.

Denison-Schleswig vs. Red Oak, ppd.

Highland, Riverside vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.

Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.

Knoxville vs. Pella, ppd.

Lynnville-Sully vs. English Valleys, North English, ppd.

Nashua-Plainfield vs. Postville, ppd.

Nevada vs. Greene County, ppd.

North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Sigourney, ppd.

Panorama, Panora vs. Ogden, ppd.

Saydel vs. South Tama County, Tama, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Akron-Westfield 49, Hinton 47

Ankeny Centennial 79, Ames 43

Ballard 39, Gilbert 33

Belle Plaine 64, H-L-V, Victor 61

Bellevue 48, Regina, Iowa City 30

Bettendorf 72, Davenport, West 25

Bishop Garrigan 95, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 19

Bondurant Farrar 58, Carroll 43

Boyden-Hull 52, Okoboji, Milford 28

Calamus-Wheatland 43, Midland, Wyoming 29

Cedar Falls 79, Dubuque, Senior 61

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Iowa City Liberty High School 52

Cedar Rapids, Washington 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

Center Point-Urbana 56, Benton Community 43

Central Lee, Donnellson 68, New London 41

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Algona 27

Clear Creek-Amana 63, Williamsburg 60

Clear Lake 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 38

Colfax-Mingo 49, Keota 42

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, West Harrison, Mondamin 9

Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Creston 44

Davenport, North 56, Clinton 26

Denver 62, Charles City 30

East Mills 58, Bedford 31

Forest City 58, Belmond-Klemme 37

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Eagle Grove 26

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, St. Mary's, Remsen 46

Glenwood 80, Lewis Central 59

Grinnell 86, Marshalltown 22

Harlan 64, Clarinda 34

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49, South O'Brien, Paullina 48

Hudson 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Humboldt 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 54

Iowa City West 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 35

Iowa Valley, Marengo 54, B-G-M 38

Logan-Magnolia 52, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 42

Lynnville-Sully 34, English Valleys, North English 28

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Central Elkader 32

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Central City 39

Mediapolis 47, Wapello 38

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 34

Montezuma 76, Tri-County, Thornburg 14

Monticello 53, Durant-Bennett 29

Mount Pleasant 55, Burlington 15

Nashua-Plainfield 67, Postville 22

New Hampton 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42

Newell-Fonda 74, Woodbury Central, Moville 47

North Scott, Eldridge 37, Assumption, Davenport 32

Osage 55, West Fork, Sheffield 18

Pella Christian 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 46

Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport, Central 35

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 72, Decorah 45

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 55, Easton Valley 26

Riverside, Oakland 37, Missouri Valley 21

Rock Valley 57, George-Little Rock 35

Roland-Story, Story City 60, PCM, Monroe 27

Saydel 55, South Tama County, Tama 42

Sioux Center 72, Sheldon 56

Solon 81, Independence 22

South Central Calhoun 72, MVAO-CO-U 45

Southeast Valley 44, East Sac County 43

Springville 41, East Buchanan, Winthrop 27

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 57

Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 24

Tipton 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Treynor 39, Underwood 36

Wahlert, Dubuque 66, Waterloo, East 39

Waterloo, West 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 60

Waukee 85, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mason City 45

West Branch 58, Camanche 25

West Burlington 80, Eldon Cardinal 29

West Central, Maynard 56, Oelwein 19

West Hancock, Britt 65, Grand View Christian 32

West Liberty 47, Cascade,Western Dubuque 21

West Lyon, Inwood 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 48

West Marshall, State Center 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 31

Wilton 65, Anamosa 41

Winfield-Mount Union 46, Louisa-Muscatine 32

Winterset 53, North Polk, Alleman 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Decatur, Leon vs. Chariton, ppd.

Cherokee, Washington vs. Spirit Lake, ppd.

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Kee, Lansing, ppd.

Denison-Schleswig vs. Red Oak, ppd.

IKM-Manning vs. Audubon, ppd.

Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.

Knoxville vs. Pella, ppd.

Nevada vs. Greene County, ppd.

North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Sigourney, ppd.

OA-BCIG vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

