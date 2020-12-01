BOYS BASKETBALL
West Central at Central Elkader
7:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils won one of three games last year against Central Elkader, a 20-point victory in Elkader. Aiden Nelson scored 21 points in the 54-34 win on Jan. 10. The Warriors, however, beat the Blue Devils 40-27 in Maynard in the Class 1A Substate 2 play-in round.
Girls Basketball
West Central at Central Elkader (1-0)
6:15 p.m.
The Warriors are 23-2 against the Blue Devils dating back to 2007 ... Central Elkader is coming off a season opening 59-41 win at Postville on Nov. 24. Sophomore guard Haley Fieden (10) scored 24 points in the win.
East Buchanan (1-0) at Lisbon Lions (0-0)
6 p.m.
The Bucs are coming off a 54-20 win over Starmont in their season opener Nov. 24. Then-sophomore Averiel Brady led the Bucs with 13 points to and six rebounds. Junior Lauren Donlea had 11 steals ... East Buchanan had won the past six meetings with Lisbon, the most recent being a 70-14 win on Dec. 2, 2019. Brady and fellow sophomore Laura Fox each had 10 points.
Clayton Ridge (0-0) at North Fayette Valley (0-0)
7:30 p.m.
The TigerHawks have defeated the Eagles the past six meetings. Last season, the TigerHawks won by margins of 32, 26 and then 18. ... This is the season opener for both teams.
Starmont (0-1) at Cedar Valley Christian (0-0)
6 p.m.
The Stars fell to 20-54 in its season opener to East Buchanan on Nov. 24.
Wapsie Valley (1-0) at Hudson (0-1)
7:30 p.m.
The Warriors are coming off a 59-22 win over Don Bosco on Nov. 24. The Pirates won two out of their three meetings with WV last season.
WRESTLING
Oelwein at Postville double dual
5:30 p.m.
The Huskies open their season on the road taking on Nashua-Plainfield, Waukon and Postville. ... Last year this double dual was in Nashua and Oelwein defeated Postville 51-13 and Waukon 41-30. Nashua-Plainfield beat Oelwein 53-22. ... The Huskies are without senior Gage Voshell this season because of a leg injury suffered in Oelwein’s season-ending football game against Solon.