Jesup wins second in a row
JESUP — The J-Hawks are 2-0 after defeating North Iowa Cedar League rival Sumner-Fredericksburg, 55-39, Tuesday night at home in Jesup. The Cougars are 1-0.
Scoring by quarter
S-F __ 6 _ 10 _ 17 _ 6 — 39
JESUP_ 12 _15 _ 17 _ 11 — 55
UP NEXT: S-F travels to Oelwein (0-2) on Thursday. Game time is 7:45 p.m. Jesup travels to Wapsie Valley (1-1) on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. conference game.
Hudson beats Wapsie Valley, 56-20
FAIRBANK — Mary Bodensteiner put Wapsie Valley ahead right away Tuesday night with an easy post up bucket. That lead was gone in less than a minute and never regained against the visiting Pirates of Hudson.
Hudson led 31-6 by the end of the first quarter on the way to a 56-20 win.
The Pirates are now 1-0, while the Warriors are 1-1.
- Scoring by quarter
- HUDSON _ 31_14_11_0 — 56
- WAPSIE _ 6 _ 1 _ 8 _ 5 — 20
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will host conference rival Jesup on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. game.
Central Elkader defeats West Central
ELKADER — Central Elkader handed West Central their second loss in as many days on Tuesday. The Warriors won 65-33 in the Upper Iowa Conference matchup.
Central Elkader is 2-0.
- Scoring by quarter
- W. CENTRAL _ 12 _ 8 _ 11 _ 2 — 33
- C. ELKADER _ 13 _15 _17 _20 — 65
UP NEXT: West Central will host Kee High on Dec. 7 for a 6:15 p.m. conference game
OTHER AREA SCHOOLS SCORES
Upper Iowa Conference
North Fayette Valley 64, Clayton Ridge 20
Turkey Valley 46, MFL MarMac 38
Decorah 50, Kee 22
North Iowa Cedar League - East
Dike New Hartford 56, Denver 31
Waterloo Columbus 55, Union 49
Northeast Iowa Conference
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Western Dubuque 39
Decorah 50, Kee 22
Tri-Rivers - East
Springville 37, Marquette Catholic 33
North Linn 64, Midland 23
Easton Valley 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 47
East Buchanan at Lisbon, postponed
Starmont 49, Cedar Valley Christian 15