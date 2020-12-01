Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Crowding the lane
Chris Baldus

Jesup wins second in a row

JESUP — The J-Hawks are 2-0 after defeating North Iowa Cedar League rival Sumner-Fredericksburg, 55-39, Tuesday night at home in Jesup. The Cougars are 1-0.

Scoring by quarter 

S-F __  6 _  10 _ 17 _ 6 — 39

JESUP_ 12 _15 _ 17 _ 11 — 55

UP NEXT: S-F travels to Oelwein (0-2) on Thursday. Game time is 7:45 p.m. Jesup travels to Wapsie Valley (1-1)  on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. conference  game.

Hudson beats Wapsie Valley, 56-20

FAIRBANK — Mary Bodensteiner put Wapsie Valley ahead right away Tuesday night with an easy post up bucket. That lead was gone in less than a minute and never regained against the visiting Pirates of Hudson. 

Hudson led 31-6 by the end of the first quarter on the way to a 56-20 win.

The Pirates are now 1-0, while the Warriors are 1-1.

  • Scoring by quarter
  • HUDSON _ 31_14_11_0 — 56
  • WAPSIE _ 6 _ 1 _ 8 _ 5 — 20

UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will host conference rival Jesup on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. game.

Central Elkader defeats West Central 

ELKADER — Central Elkader handed West Central their second loss in as many days on Tuesday. The Warriors won 65-33 in the Upper Iowa Conference matchup.

Central Elkader is 2-0.

  • Scoring by quarter
  • W. CENTRAL _ 12 _ 8 _ 11 _ 2 — 33
  • C. ELKADER _ 13 _15 _17 _20 — 65

UP NEXT: West Central will host Kee High on Dec. 7 for a 6:15 p.m. conference game 

OTHER AREA SCHOOLS SCORES

Dike New Hartford 56, Denver 31

Decorah 50, Kee 22

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Western Dubuque 39

Springville 37, Marquette Catholic 33

North Linn 64, Midland 23

Easton Valley 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 47

East Buchanan at Lisbon, not available 

Starmont vs. Cedar Valley Christian, not available 

Trending Food Videos