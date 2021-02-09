Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Oelwein 15
Oelwein girls basketball closed out their regular season with a 63-15 road loss to Waverly-Shell Rock, which is ranked sixth in Class 4A.
Tuesday was the final time the teams will meet as members of the Northeast Iowa Conference. Next season, the Huskies will be members of the North Iowa Cedar League.
UP NEXT: Oelwein (3-19) will travel north to Osage on Saturday for a Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal against the fourth-ranked Green Devils (19-2). Tipoff is 7 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (19-2) has one more regular season game. They travel to West Union on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game against North Fayette Valley (19-1). The TigerHawks are unranked in Class 3A.
Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Starmont 26
The Vikings improved to 2-18. Starmont finishes the regular season 3-17
STR _2 _ 10 _ 7 _ 7 -- 26
E-C _ 9 _15 _ 9 _ 9 -- 42
UP NEXT: Starmont will host Postville (1-18) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the a Class 2A Region first-round game.
Edgewood-Colesburg travels to Winthrop on Friday for a Class 1A Region 3 first round game against East Buchanan (11-9).