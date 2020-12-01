Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup wins second in a row

JESUP — The J-Hawks are 2-0 after defeating North Iowa Cedar League rival Sumner-Fredericksburg, 55-39, Tuesday night at home in Jesup. The Cougars are 1-0.

Scoring by quarter 

S-F __  6 _  10 _ 17 _ 6 — 39

JESUP_ 12 _15 _ 17 _ 11 — 55

UP NEXT: S-F travels to Oelwein (0-2) on Thursday. Game time is 7:45 p.m. Jesup travels to Wapsie Valley (1-1)  on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. conference  game.

Hudson beats Wapsie Valley, 56-20

FAIRBANK — Mary Bodensteiner put Wapsie Valley ahead right away Tuesday night with an easy post up bucket. That lead was gone in less than a minute and never regained against the visiting Pirates of Hudson. 

Hudson led 31-6 by the end of the first quarter on the way to a 56-20 win.

The Pirates are now 1-0, while the Warriors are 1-1.

Scoring by quarter

HUDSON _ 31_14_11_0 — 56

WAPSIE _ 6 _ 1 _ 8 _ 5 — 20

UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will host conference rival Jesup on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. game.

Central Elkader defeats West Central 

ELKADER — Central Elkader handed West Central their second loss in as many days on Tuesday. The Warriors won 65-33 in the Upper Iowa Conference matchup.

