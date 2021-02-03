Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Central City 42, East Buchanan, Winthrop 34

Crestwood, Cresco 69, New Hampton 40

Dike-New Hartford 65, Aplington-Parkersburg 59

Independence 56, Benton Community 39

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Starmont 31

North Fayette Valley 55, Nashua-Plainfield 33

South Winneshiek 52, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46

Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 50

Waukon 56, Decorah 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Benton Community 67, Independence 31

Central City 42, East Buchanan, Winthrop 34

Crestwood, Cresco 73, New Hampton 67

Dike-New Hartford 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 25

Kee, Lansing 53, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 48

MFL-Mar-Mac 58, Central Elkader 29

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 69, Starmont 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 26

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, South Winneshiek, Calmar 12

Waukon 32, Decorah 26

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Charles City 21

