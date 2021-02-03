BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Central City 42, East Buchanan, Winthrop 34
Crestwood, Cresco 69, New Hampton 40
Dike-New Hartford 65, Aplington-Parkersburg 59
Independence 56, Benton Community 39
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Starmont 31
North Fayette Valley 55, Nashua-Plainfield 33
South Winneshiek 52, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46
Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 50
Waukon 56, Decorah 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Benton Community 67, Independence 31
Central City 42, East Buchanan, Winthrop 34
Crestwood, Cresco 73, New Hampton 67
Dike-New Hartford 63, Aplington-Parkersburg 25
Kee, Lansing 53, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 48
MFL-Mar-Mac 58, Central Elkader 29
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 69, Starmont 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Union Community, LaPorte City 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, South Winneshiek, Calmar 12
Waukon 32, Decorah 26
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Charles City 21