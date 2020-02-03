The Oelwein Middle School was abuzz Monday night with activity. The Democratic Party held caucuses in the cafeteria and theater, sharing the parking lot with attendees of a basketball game in the gym.
Caucus turnout was markedly lower than in 2016, a time when Ward 2 Chair Larry Murphy recalled turnout was over 100 per ward.
On Monday, Feb 3, 2020, only Ward 4 broke 100. It had 106 voters, and a viable preference group was 16. There were 70 in Ward 1 and a viable group was 11, 36 in Ward 2 and a viable group was six and 53 in Ward 3 and a viable group was eight.
“Turnout — I was shocked,” Murphy said. “I thought it’d be much higher.”
To end the night, Pete Buttigieg received 14 delegates, Joe Biden had 10, Bernie Sanders had six, Elizabeth Warren had three and Amy Klobuchar had two.
Before the caucus, Al Baldwin, Oelwein Ward 2, said he’s been a longtime Democrat and union supporter. Typically, he’s in favor of term limits, but at this time in history, longtime senator and former vice-president Joe Biden drew his support.
“In [Biden’s] case, to see what’s happening now with foreign policy is a big plus, a very big plus,” said Baldwin, who also belongs to the American Legion.
Oelwein Democrat delegate counts are only taken once, at the end of the caucus. Here were the final delegate counts for each ward, followed by the amount of voters who showed up to caucus in each ward and the resulting 15% of that amount that was needed for each candidate to be viabile.
• In Ward 1, Pete Buttigieg received four delegates, Joe Biden had two and Elizabeth Warren had two.
• In Ward 2, Buttigieg had three, Biden had two and Bernie Sanders had two.
• In Ward 3, Buttigieg had three, Biden had three, Sanders had two and Warren had one.
• In Ward 4, Buttigieg had four, Biden had three, Klobuchar had two and Sanders had two.
“Looking at demographics of the caucus, it was mostly older folks,” said Emma DuBay, Oelwein Ward 3 resident and a Warren campaign volunteer. “I was expecting to see more millennials, and think if there had been more millennials, alignments might have been different.”