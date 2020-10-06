Turnovers were key in Friday night’s matchup between the Blue Devil football and Riceville football teams.
“We lost a fumble on our second play from scrimmage, which set up Riceville’s first score,” said head coach Steve Milder. “We lost two more fumbles in the first half that really
hurt us.”
Riceville carried a 40-6 lead at the half, with Tayton Molyneux’s 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown accounting for the only Blue Devil score of the first half.
In the second half, West Central would settle in and outscore Riceville by a 14-2 margin, including a defensive shutout.
The school’s all-time leading receiver, Aidan Nelson, grabbed a 2-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Dolf to score in the third quarter. In the fourth, sophomore Brandon Cushion would score on a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Blue Devils gave up a safety, putting the final score at 42- 20.
Quarterback Nathan Dolf went 13-32 in the air, accumulating 122 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Hunter Kent-Thomas (12.5) and Brandon Cushion (12) would combine for over 24 tackles between themselves.
Next up, the 0-5 Blue Devils will close out the regular season at Central City (0-6).
SCORING BY QUARTERS
WC 0 6 8 6 — 20
R 14 26 0 2 — 42