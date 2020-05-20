Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning after getting stuck while "four-wheeling" in a field west of Oelwein. Alcohol was involved.
The owner of the field said they destroyed thousands of dollars worth of crops, according to court documents.
At 5:54 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that was stuck in the middle of a field near the 3000 block of Unicorn Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered that the vehicle had gone into the field and the occupants were “four wheeling” before getting stuck. 3 Deputies arrested Brady John Jarchow, 23, and Jowayne Marques Phillips, 21, both of Oelwein.
Both were transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Jarchow, the driver, was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor; second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; and trespassing, a simple misdemeanor. A breath test indicated he had 0.145% blood alcohol content, court documents say.
His bail was set at a $6,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Phillips, a passenger, was charged with aiding and abetting to second-degree criminal mischief and trespassing. His bail was set at a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Court appointed attorneys were approved for both men.