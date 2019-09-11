The Oelwein Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of two people in the July 27 burglary of the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development building at 25 West Charles Street.
Krystle Lynn Schoultz, 30, and Robert Joseph Rinella Jr., 27, both of Oelwein but living at separate addresses, are each charged in Fayette County District Court with the class D felonies of third-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Schoultz pleaded not guilty on Sept. 9. A trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 14, at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.
Rinella’s next court appearance on these charges is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 23.
According to court documents, Schoultz and Rinella entered the building, which houses OCAD and Oelwein Community Plaza, when it was closed. They took a black money box, two money bags, 45 Oelwein Dollars, gift cards from two businesses and an office key/key chain. Video captured some of their activity.
OCAD filed a victim restitution claim for $297.98. It includes $89.98 for door locks.
Police say during an interview, Schoultz admitted to the crime.
Fayette County District Court Magistrate Larry F. Woods issued arrest warrants on Aug. 8.
The University of Iowa Police took Schoultz into custody on Aug. 20 and transported her to the Fayette County Jail. A jailer allegedly discovered a small baggie and two pen caps containing a white powdery substance in Schoultz’s purse. Schoultz said it was prescription medication that she snorts using pen caps, according to a criminal complaint.
She has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Rinella was arrested in Oelwein on Aug. 25, when a county deputy spotted him near storage units around 3:30 p.m. As a result of allegedly telling the deputy a false name, Rinella has been charged with the serious misdemeanors of providing false identification and interference with official acts.
Rinella’s wife was with him and confirmed his identity to the deputy, according to the criminal complaint.
Because each of them have income at or below 125 percent of the poverty guidelines, the court appointed attorneys to represent them.
In her application for counsel, Schoultz listed her job as an in-home caretaker for her son’s medical needs paid by the state, and she has four dependents.
In his application, Rinella said he had just started working for a construction company and that he has four family members supported by or living with him.