FAYETTE — One of two young women will be crowned Miss Fayette Friday, Sept. 6, during Watermelon Days.
Kaylin Kent-Thomas and Zoe Larson are vying for the crown to replace the current Miss Fayette, Carson Larson. As of now, there will not be a crowning of a Mister Fayette as no candidates have applied.
The coronation will take place the first evening of Watermelon Day’s at 7 p.m. that Friday in downtown Fayette. The winner of Miss Fayette will go on to compete in the 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen Contest, as well as represent the city of Fayette at local events throughout the county over the coming year.
Kaylin Kent-Thomas, the 17-year-old daughter of Craig and Suzanne Thomas, is a senior at West Central and an active member of the high school band and choir. She also enjoys playing the piano.
She helps school sports teams by filming the WC basketball and football games for the school.
Kaylin works as a teacher assistant and janitor at Rainbowland Preschool and Daycare in Fayette.
She spends her time volunteering at the local mobile food shelf, the local library and for a variety of local volunteer projects such as helping to clean up parks and gardens, as well as painting murals and benches. She also teaches at vacation Bible school at St. Paul and Fayette Community Churches.
The charity she would like to support is the Fayette County Food Shelf.
Zoe Larson, the 16-year-old daughter of Curtis and Bobby Jo Larson, enjoys playing volleyball and softball, as well as volunteering her time at to a variety of community organizations such as Maple Crest Manor, the Fayette County Dairy Promotion Board, Watermelon Days and area Girl Scouts.
In her spare time, Larson enjoys watching movies, kayaking, working out, walks with her dog and hanging out with friends and family.
For her charity, she would like to support PAWZ to help dogs find caring homes.