MAYNARD — There were just enough contestants this year to hold the Miss Maynard pageant with Isabell Eitel and Octavia George entering to compete for the title.
Aryel Allwood, the 2019 Miss Maynard, will crown her successor at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at the City Park.
Although the Fayette County Fair Queen Contest was shelved this year owing to cancellation of the Iowa State Fair and its Queen Contest, towns will be allowed to field two queen contestants at the 2021 Fayette County Fair.
“It’s nice I get to send two queens to next year’s fair,” Miss Maynard coordinator Sylvia Westendorf said.
Isabell Ann Eitel, 17, is the eldest daughter of Heidi and Jake Eitel and has two siblings.
A member of the West Central Class of 2021, Eitel keeps busy with school activities of softball, volleyball, basketball, golf and choir. In her spare time, she enjoys camping, kayaking and hanging out with friends and family.
She has participated in Harlan Fremont 4-H for seven years and Luther League for three.
She aims to enter the medical field because she likes helping people.
Octavia Ruth Hammel George, 16, is the firstborn of Julie and Nigel George and has a brother.
Also a member of the West Central Class of 2021, George stays involved with dance, cheerleading, acting and reading. At school, she also takes part in student government, speech and drama, choir, band and teaching boomerang.
She has been on the competition dance team for five years and dancing for 13, which has allowed her to win many ballet awards “including ones in overall” ratings.
She was also inducted into the National Honor Society.
After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Chicago.
“I would like to be a lawyer because it would allow me to make a positive impact on the world,” George said.
