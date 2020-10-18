At approximately 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Daryl Lee Cole, 45, and Amber Lynn Bradley, 33, both of Stanley. The arrests were made in the 300 block of Third Street in Dundee and stem from a search warrant and investigation into controlled substance manufacturing at a residence in the 200 block of East Main Street in Stanley on July 5, 2020.
Cole was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of two counts of felon and domestic abuser in possession of firearm (Class D felony), four counts of possession of controlled substance – sodium hydroxide, petroleum distillates, lithium and pseudoephedrine (Class D felonies), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), child endangerment resulting in bodily injury (Class D felony), drug trafficking (Class D felony), gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Bradley was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for original charges of four counts of possession of controlled substance – sodium hydroxide, petroleum distillates, lithium and pseudoephedrine (Class D felonies), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony), child endangerment – methamphetamine exposure (Class D felony), drug trafficking (Class D felony), gathering where controlled substances are used (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DNR Law Enforcement assisted in these arrests.