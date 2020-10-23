JESUP — Oelwein is sending two runners to the state championship cross country meet scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.
Huskies junior Brennan Sauser and freshman Ray Gearhart finished in the top 15 at the Class 2A state qualifying meet in Jesup on Thursday. Sauser finished 8th with a time of 17:30.71. Gearhart was 10th at 17:37.25.
This is the first time since 2009 that Oelwein has had a cross country state qualifier. Back then it was Anna Buenneke.
Sauser and Gearhart led the varsity boys team to a ninth place finish out of 10 teams. Their next highest finish was freshman Benjamin Driscoll at 56th with a time of 19:27.18, followed by sophomore Jacob Sullivan (70th, 20:07.15), senior Ryan Mortenson (76th, 20:24.47), and sophomore Ryan Rael (80th, 20:54.23)
Tipton senior Caleb Shumaker finished first in the boys varsity race with a time of 16:09.29.
The Oelwein varsity girls finished 12th out of 14 teams. Their top finisher was Maria Rael, who was 37th with a time of 22:06.85, followed by junior Malayna Kiel (42nd, 21:14.44) freshman Libby Gearhart (47th, 22:43.73), freshman Alexa Berryman (64th, 23:52.65), Jillian Prouty (68th, 24:20.51) sophomore Hannah Jans (80th, 25:37.31), and Jory Mortenson (87th) 26:46.62.
Jesup junior Amanda Treptow placed first in the girls varsity race with a time of 19:38.7
“Our teams definitely made strides from last year,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart. “Last year, we were begging kids to go out for cross country, and this year we had the goal of competing.
“We were hoping our team scores would have been better tonight. However, we are thrilled that Brennan and Ray qualified for the state cross country meet. They both have improved physically, but more importantly Brennan and Ray believed they could complete each and every race this year.
“Clearing that mental hurdle has allowed them to have a successful season. They will continue to improve and be ready for next Saturday’s state meet.
“We have had a nice season, but we definitely will have higher expectations next year. “
UP NEXT: The Class 2A boys state cross country race will begin at 11 a.m., next Saturday at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course inside Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
Parking will be available inside Kennedy Park. Spectator tailgating will not be permitted. Admission for spectators will be $10 each upon arrival to Kennedy Park as the shuttle bus system used in 2019 will not be used this year.