Two area residents have been arrested in an alleged child abduction that occurred in Oelwein Thursday evening.
Oelwein Police Department was notified just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, that an alleged child abduction took place in the 10 block of Sixth Street Northwest. Officers investigated and the suspects’ vehicle was located in Black Hawk County by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrested were Raquel Virginia Bowser, 31, of Waterloo, and Justin Kyle Greene, 27, of Hazleton, according to applications for counsel the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed Friday in Fayette County District Court. Both Bowser and Greene have been charged with child stealing, a Class C felony. They are being held in the Fayette County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Fayette County District Court on Friday afternoon, Bowser and Greene were visiting in the home of the guardian of Bowser’s child through DHS placement. Bowser and Greene grabbed the child and fled the house when the guardian left the room for a moment.
Bail has been set at $5,000 cash or surety for each.